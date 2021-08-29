Cancel
Calgary plans permanent residential school memorial after vandalism

By The Canadian Press, Video
thefreepress.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans are underway to create a permanent memorial for victims of Canada’s residential schools to replace a fire-damaged one that includes hundreds of children’s shoes on the steps of Calgary City Hall. The temporary memorial, which also has stuffed animals and a child’s bicycle, was blessed by Indigenous elders in...

#Vandalism#Calgary#Canada#Residential School#Indigenous
