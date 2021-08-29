Calgary plans permanent residential school memorial after vandalism

The Camden County Board of Commissioners and the Addiction Awareness Task Force invite family and friends on Overdose Awareness Day, August 31st at 7:30 PM to remember the loved ones we lost, and spread the message of hope to those still fighting the disease of addiction. Join us to help raise awareness of the crisis we’re facing within our community, help erase the stigma and advocate for change. Families were invited to submit the names and photos of their loved ones prior to the event to be shown as part of a remembrance slideshow. The slideshow, in the intimate setting of the vigil, provided a rare opportunity for families affected by loss to remember and celebrate their lost loved ones publicly. The photos also served as a stark reminder that drug addiction has become ubiquitous, affecting diverse communities in our area and across the nation. To learn more about this event, Click Here.