Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Concern regarding knee injury

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

There's concern that Dobbins may have sustained a major left knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against Washington, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. While coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on his level of concern regarding the second-year back's injury after the contest, he did relay that Dobbins is set to undergo tests Sunday, noting "we'll see where we're at, at that point in time." Although a timetable for the 2020 second-rounder is pending the results of the medical evaluations he's slated to undergo, Zrebiec speculates that even if the Ravens "get good news Sunday on Dobbins, he's going to miss extensive time." In such a scenario, Gus Edwards would be in a position to open the 2021 season as the team's lead back, with Ty'Son Williams and Justice Hill (ankle) also in the mix for backfield touches.

www.cbssports.com

