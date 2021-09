With their third straight loss, NJ/NY Gotham FC slips to 7th in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) table and out of a playoff spot. While there is still time in the season to make up the lost points and get back into playoff contention, Gotham FC continues to struggle in the attack on the field. The team started off the night strong, but it would be a goal from the Orlando Pride's Erika Tymrak in the 49th minute that sealed the game for the Pride and dealt another disappointing loss to a struggling Gotham FC. The team was unable to find the back of the net despite dominating in possession and total shots.