Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers odds, picks and prediction

thedailyreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-1) host the West Division rival Calgary Stampeders (1-2) in the final game of the CFL's Week 4. Kickoff at IG Field is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers odds and lines and make our best CFL picks, predictions and bets.

