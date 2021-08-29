Cancel
Portland Thorns escape against NJ/NY Gotham FC

By Robert Rogers
jerseysportingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fourth time this year, the Portland Thorns and Gotham FC met on the pitch and once again produced a candidate for NWSL match of the year. Debuting a new diamond formation, Gotham FC was more than up to the task to take down the defending Challenge Cup Champions. However, Portland would be the first to find the back of the net in the match when Sophia Smith would capitalize on a defensive miscommunication and slot the ball just out of reach of Gotham FC keeper Kailen Sheridan in the 29th minute. They would find the net again just before halftime when Christine Sinclair would take a penalty kick that was brought about by an Estelle Johnson takedown on Smith inside the box. Sheridan would get a fingertip on it, but it would not be enough as the Portland captain would make 2-0 heading into halftime.

