Smithsonian To Display Emmett Till Historical Marker - National Museum of American History Addresses Anti-Black Violence Through Defaced Sign
August 29, 2021 - The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History will open “Reckoning with Remembrance: History, Injustice and the Murder of Emmett Till” as a monthlong display of the bullet-ridden sign that was placed by the Tallahatchie River in Mississippi in remembrance of Emmett Till. Beginning Sept. 3, the exhibit will be in the museum’s most prominent location, across from the Star-Spangled Banner exhibition at the building’s center. The Till sign works to preserve the memory of an African American boy’s murder while demonstrating the ongoing nature of anti-Black violence in America. A companion webpage will be available Sept. 3.goldrushcam.com
Comments / 0