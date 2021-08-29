Oklahoma football: Ranking the 10 most important Sooners for 2021

What 2022 NFL Draft prospects should you keep an eye on when Iowa plays Indiana?. The first weekend of college football features an intriguing matchup between Iowa and Indiana. This is an important game for both teams and should be a measuring stick to see how good they really are. Both squads have multiple NFL prospects that could be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Iowa has high hopes this year as they’re among the favorites to capture the Big Ten West, while Indiana is trying to build off of a 6-2 season that featured road wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State, with their only regular season loss being to Ohio State in Columbus by a touchdown. Though the over/under for points scored in this game sits at a paltry 46.5, this article will feature an elite skill player from each team ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.