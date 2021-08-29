Oklahoma football: Ranking the 10 most important Sooners for 2021
A quick scan through the 2021 Oklahoma football roster reveals playmakers aplenty and a deep and talented complement of players in all phases of the game. Many college football experts agree that this is the most talented and complete team the Sooners have assembled under head coach Lincoln Riley. It’s almost a given that the OU offense is going to be good — at least as long as Riley is there. The difference maker this year is that the Sooner defense could easily be the best in the Big 12 if not one of the best in the country.stormininnorman.com
Comments / 0