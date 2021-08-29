Cancel
Voting Rights Rallies Target Proposed Laws

Undated (WBAP/KLIF) – Thousands of voting rights advocates rallied across the country Saturday, calling for sweeping protections against what they see as a further erosion of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The rallies came as some states move aggressively to pass laws that critics say will make it harder to vote. Republican lawmakers in Texas are on the brink of passing an overhaul of the voting laws The changes include restrictions on voting by mail, limits on when voters can cast ballots, the elimination of drive-through and 24 hour voting, and other measures the Legislature’s Republican majority insists will improve the integrity of future Texas elections.

