The Reds kicked off a stretch with a favorable schedule with a dominating win on Friday night in Miami. Tyler Naquin got the Reds on the board quickly with a solo home run. Wade Miley and the Reds were on cruise control from that point on. The Reds put four more runs on the board in the 4th inning, and that was more than enough for Miley on this night. Mike Moustakas also had a big night for the Reds, capped off by a 427 foot home run in the 8th inning.