Emporia's American Legion Riders visit traveling Vietnam Wall Memorial
The American Legion Riders of Emporia headed to Marysville to visit the traveling Vietnam Wall Memorial Saturday morning. The Wall That Heals is a program of the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982. It is the only traveling exhibit affiliated with The Wall in Washington, D.C. and includes the largest Wall replica that travels the country.www.emporiagazette.com
