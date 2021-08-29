CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia's American Legion Riders visit traveling Vietnam Wall Memorial

By The Emporia Gazette
Emporia gazette.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Legion Riders of Emporia headed to Marysville to visit the traveling Vietnam Wall Memorial Saturday morning. The Wall That Heals is a program of the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982. It is the only traveling exhibit affiliated with The Wall in Washington, D.C. and includes the largest Wall replica that travels the country.

