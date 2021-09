It may seem silly for automakers to still be developing combustion-engined cars in a time when the entire industry is moving towards clean mobility, but if the engine has already been developed, and if the customers want it, why not introduce something new? Take the Dodge Durango Hellcat - it only exists because the Hellcat engine was already developed for other cars, and now it seems that Cadillac wants to take some of its special parts and apply them to its Escalade. We've seen that idea somewhere before - here on CarBuzz - and now it seems that the Escalade V is becoming a reality.