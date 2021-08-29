Cancel
Trevor Lawrence: Jaguars QB will play third preseason game for experience

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback room got one body smaller on Saturday, as the team traded Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles after naming rookie Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback for the season. Despite losing Lawrence’s backup quarterback, the Jaguars still plan to play Lawrence on Saturday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys in the final preseason game of the year. Sunday morning on SportsCenter, ESPN’s Ed Werder explained why Jacksonville is rolling the dice and playing Lawrence.

