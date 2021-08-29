Cancel
Missouri State

Multi-state human trafficking operation, originating in Missouri, rescues 47 victims including 2 minors and leads to 102 arrests across 12 states

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 12-state human trafficking operation led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has led to 102 arrests and the rescue of 47 victims and sex workers including 2 minor victims. Operation United Front entailed simultaneous state-level human trafficking operations throughout the night on Thursday and into the early morning and is believed to be the first Attorney General-led multi-state operation of its kind. State and federal law enforcement agencies from 12 states participated in Operation United Front.

