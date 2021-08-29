Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Audio: St. Louis City and county lose in effort to block Second Amendment Preservation Act.

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA county judge has ruled against St. Louis City and St, Louis County – in their argument against the new state law known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act. The law is to stop local law enforcement from helping federal investigators if guns are seized in an operation: St. Louis argued that this cripples any joint crime-fighting efforts- especially against violent crime. Cole County Judge Daniel Green, in a two-page ruling, said that if there is a remedy for a complaint, then he cannot block the law, that the constitutional issues raised in this matter should be litigated, by each plaintiff in each separate case.”

www.kttn.com

