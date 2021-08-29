Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

1 in 3 Americans Already Had COVID-19 by the End of 2020

scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndocumented infections accounted for estimated three-quarters of infections last year. A new study published in the journal Nature estimates that 103 million Americans, or 31 percent of the U.S. population, had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 by the end of 2020. Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health researchers modeled the spread of the coronavirus, finding that fewer than one-quarter of infections (22%) were accounted for in cases confirmed through public health reports based on testing.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Covid 19#Urban Areas#Nature#Columbia Mailman School#Morris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Minnesota StateInternational Business Times

80 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota; 12,559 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

At least 80 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 data released Monday. The figure represents 0.002% of the state’s fully vaccinated population. The data released by officials also showed that the state has recorded at least 12,559 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which equate to 0.42% of Minnesota’s three million fully vaccinated individuals.
Tampa, FLCleveland News - Fox 8

New COVID-19 symptom emerging, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a new COVID-19 symptom, doctors say, they’re seeing in patients. An earache. This symptom, according to experts, is now being reported more and more by those who end up testing positive. With new emerging variants doctors all over the world are reporting the symptoms of...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This State "One of the Worst"

In Florida, most counties are reporting COVID cases four times higher than last year, representing 20% of infections across the United States—right as the school year is starting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10 about the dangers the state is in—but considered it a warning for us all. Read on for 9 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Milwaukee, WIWISN

Some nurses willing to pay hefty price to not get COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE — Multiple hospital systems in southeast Wisconsin have implemented mandatory vaccinations for their employees, but many employees still remain unvaccinated by choice. Recently, health care workers and supporters took to the streets in Madison to protest hospital vaccine mandates. About 169 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fifty...
El Paso, TXInternational Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19

A dozen people in El Paso, Texas, have now died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to authorities. Health department officials from El Paso on Monday reported that 14 individuals have died of COVID-19 over the past week, including one fully vaccinated individual. All of the residents who died had underlying health conditions, which authorities did not identify.
Public HealthNew York Post

CDC sounds alarm: 2 dead in US from disease never seen outside tropics

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm on a rare illness that was previously only seen in tropical climates, particularly South Asia and northern Australia. Now, two people are dead and two have recovered after being infected with melioidosis — a disease that had never...
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Some Unvaccinated Americans Blame Fully Vaccinated People For COVID-19 Surge: Poll

Some unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated individuals for the surge of Delta COVID-19 cases in the country than blame themselves, a new poll found. In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, it was found that 6% of unvaccinated Americans said they were responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, 7% say vaccinated Americans should be blamed the most for the spread.
California Statedeseret.com

The dangerous lambda variant has started spreading in California

The lambda variant of the novel coronavirus has reached California, but experts are still cautious about how far it might spread. Per KESQ-TV, the lambda variant reached California along with other new variants. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at University of California, San Francisco, said the variant is spreading in California, but the delta variant might be stopping it from becoming too strong.
Public HealthYubaNet

John Tures: No, African-Americans Are Not Responsible For The COVID-19 Delta Surge

With the Delta Variant of COVID-19 spreading throughout the United States, and deaths are rising again, everyone’s looking for a scapegoat. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that blacks are the latest people blamed for the surges in cases. Nor should it surprise anyone that those who are pointing the finger at African-Americans are also not giving you all of the facts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy