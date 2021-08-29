1 in 3 Americans Already Had COVID-19 by the End of 2020
Undocumented infections accounted for estimated three-quarters of infections last year. A new study published in the journal Nature estimates that 103 million Americans, or 31 percent of the U.S. population, had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 by the end of 2020. Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health researchers modeled the spread of the coronavirus, finding that fewer than one-quarter of infections (22%) were accounted for in cases confirmed through public health reports based on testing.scitechdaily.com
