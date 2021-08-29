Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers Highlights: Chris Taylor’s Home Run, Will Smith’s Clutch Hit Vs. Rockies

By Matthew Moreno
dodgerblue.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers struggled to take advantage of early opportunities but a home run by Chris Taylor and more late-game heroics from Will Smith propelled them to a 5-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers left the bases loaded in the first inning, and managed just one run...

dodgerblue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Daniel Bard
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Corey Knebel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Some Within MLB Believe Trevor Bauer May Be Suspended 2 Years

Trevor Bauer hasn’t pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers since June 28, but he has nevertheless remained in the spotlight amid allegations of sexual assault. Claims brought forth by a San Diego woman prompted the Pasadena Police Department to launch an investigation, and Major League Baseball to place Bauer on administrative leave while also conducting their own probe into the matter.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Stevie Berman To Twins For Andrew Vasquez

The Los Angeles Dodgers capped off a busy Tuesday by trading Minor League catcher Stevie Berman to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Andrew Vasquez. The deal was completed during the Dodgers’ eventual comeback win over the Atlanta Braves. Neither Berman nor Vasquez were on the 40-man roster, which made...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Not Paying Max Scherzer During 2021 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued to flex their financial might as they acquired future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a package led by Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz at this season’s MLB trade deadline. The Dodgers already had a payroll that was...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Moved to platoon role

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Monday that Bellinger will not start against lefties for the rest of the season, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. The writing has been on the wall for Bellinger's benching against left-handers, as the former NL MVP has been out of the lineup each of the past two games in which the Dodgers faced a southpaw starter. The 26-year-old's struggles this season -- he is slashing a disappointing .171/.247/.319 and has just nine homers through 287 plate appearances -- are at the heart of the decision, and a stacked Los Angeles outfield that also includes Mookie Betts, AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor gives the team little reason to wait to see if Bellinger can turn things around. Against lefties this season, he is batting a paltry .129 with one homer in 70 at-bats.
MLBnumberfire.com

Dodgers' Chris Taylor starting in right field on Thursday night

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the New York Mets. Taylor will operate right field after Billy McKinney was kept on the Dodgers' bench. In a righty versus righty matchup against Taijuan Walker, our models project Taylor to score 9.1 FanDuel points at...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Hit Home Runs In Simulated Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Julio Urias off the 10-day injured list ahead of the series opener at Petco Park, may see Joe Kelly return Wednesday, then could very well welcome back Mookie Betts for the finale against the San Diego Padres. Betts has been on the IL since Aug....
MLBdailydodgers.com

Chris Taylor is invaluable for the Dodgers

Between being named an All Star this year, NL Player of the Week at the end of July, and getting the Dodgers nod for this year's Heart & Hustle Award, Taylor is having ~a season~. Chris Taylor homers off former teammate Rich Hill in last Saturday's game against the Mets. Chris Taylor snags a Christian Yelich hit in Game 7 of the NLCS in 2018.
MLBTrue Blue LA

August 29: Dodgers vs. Rockies

The Dodgers finish off their weekend series against the Rockies on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers recalled Mitch White on Sunday, the fourth straight day a new pitcher was brought up from the minors, an ongoing pattern for the last two months. Dodgers at home this weekend for...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Chris Taylor trolls himself with hilarious dugout photo

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Oracle Park on May 21, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) If you were to rattle...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Feels Cody Bellinger Has Been a Victim of Bad Luck

After weeks of little to no traction in the NL West division race, the Dodgers have finally broken through and gained 2 games on the Giants. That only leaves a measly half game between the top two teams in baseball. Everything seems to finally be clicking for the Dodgers, the offense is throwing up numbers, the rotation has been an anchor, and even the bullpen has been putting up zeros.
MLBchatsports.com

Recap: Will Smith, Bullpen Delivers For Dodgers Against Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers were hardly effective in taking full advantage of their opportunities but behind a clutch hit from Will Smith nevertheless managed to come away with a 5-2 win against the Colorado Rockies to set the stage for a rubber match Sunday afternoon. A couple hours before first...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers at home this weekend for series against the struggling Rockies

This weekend the Dodgers welcome the Colorado Rockies at home for a three-game series starting on Friday evening. The Dodgers are currently sitting at second place in the NL West, not that anyone needs reminding. The Dodgers will continue to chase the Giants through this series.
MLBgiants365.com

Dodgers held to three hits in finale, lose series at home to Rockies

Though the score didn't seem irretrievable, Justin Turner pitched the ninth inning for the Dodgers — a sign that all the bullpen games and a shortened starting rotation have finally taken their toll on the Dodgers' pitching staff. Since the two teams met in San Francisco in July, the Dodgers and Giants have had the same outcome (win or lose) 21 of the 27 days on which they both played. The Dodgers are 26-14 since the All-Star break, the Giants 27-14.

Comments / 0

Community Policy