Audio: Standardized test scores for Missouri’s K-12 public school students are on tap to be released in October

Cover picture for the articleStandardized test scores for Missouri’s K-12 public school students are on tap to be released in October. Due to the pandemic interrupting in-person schooling, many education leaders nationwide have warned that they anticipate test scores to show a learning loss. During a House Budget Committee hearing this week, state Education Commissioner, Dr. Margie Vandeven, says the test participation rate topped 90-percent.

