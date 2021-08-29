Smarty Cooking School: Winner Winner Chicken Dinners
If you’re like me, you have a swirl of thoughts racing from sunup to sundown as the school year cranks into motion. Will the buses be on time today? Why is the carpool line not moving an inch? I hope the kids are having fun and learning a lot. I hope everyone’s safe. Did she remember her mask? Did he remember his homework? Did I remember to brush my teeth this morning? Then there’s always What am I going to cook for dinner?charlottesmartypants.com
Comments / 0