PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Family and friends welcomed back home the Upper Providence Little League team. They returned on Monday from the Little League World Series in Williamsport. Their bus was escorted by a line of police cars as they made their way to the ballfields on Green Tree Road. The team lost to Louisiana, 5-3, on Saturday but they were all smiles in front of their fans. “It’s kinda crazy. Just thinking about that we were in the Little League World Series,” Tommy Sergio said. “They were relentless in the offseason,” coach Ben Ludwig said. “So, I feel lucky as a coach because they took me on a ride. They did everything we asked them to do.” Coach Ludwig said the boys really pulled together as a team and they were “the most unselfish group of kids” that he’s ever met.