Leonard, Marion
Marion "Mayz" Harrison Hurd Leonard, 69, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Mayz navigated her battle with Alzheimer's with unbelievable grace until her last breath. Mayz is survived by her husband, Steve Leonard, and their four living children: Robert "Buck" (Liza) Leonard, Sam (Francis) Leonard, Anne (Mike) Tierney, and William (Kim) Leonard. She is also survived by her brother, Ned Hurd (Janet), and nephews. Mayz leaves behind ten beautiful grandchildren which were the joy of her life. Mayz is preceded in death by her son Austin Leonard and parents Ed and Marjorie Hurd and Robert and Ronna Leonard.www.kpvi.com
