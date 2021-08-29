Leonard, Marion

Dr. Marion “Mun” Kostka, 75, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Aug. 16, 2021. A funeral mass will be held at St. John University Parish, at 1 p..m., on Sept. 4. Mass will be followed by a WVU game watch party at Tropics, as we all know Mun would be highly displeased if we missed a game on his account. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2 Waterfront Place, from 1-2 p.m., on Sept. 5, followed by an open reception from 2-4 p.m. Both services will be live streamed.