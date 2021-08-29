Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Leonard, Marion

KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion "Mayz" Harrison Hurd Leonard, 69, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Mayz navigated her battle with Alzheimer's with unbelievable grace until her last breath. Mayz is survived by her husband, Steve Leonard, and their four living children: Robert "Buck" (Liza) Leonard, Sam (Francis) Leonard, Anne (Mike) Tierney, and William (Kim) Leonard. She is also survived by her brother, Ned Hurd (Janet), and nephews. Mayz leaves behind ten beautiful grandchildren which were the joy of her life. Mayz is preceded in death by her son Austin Leonard and parents Ed and Marjorie Hurd and Robert and Ronna Leonard.

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Idaho State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
Person
Steve Leonard
Person
Steve Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Motherhood#The University Of Utah#Grace Memory Care#Blue Lakes Grade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
Butte, MTKPVI Newschannel 6

Elva Marie Walter

Elva Marie Walter was born Oct. 8, 1939 in Butte, MT to Melvin and Jean Fritzlan Thomas. Elva attended school in Anaconda, MT and graduated from Anaconda High School in 1957. She had one sister, Carolyn, who along with her parents, has passed on. Elva moved to Billings and attended Eastern Montana College. There she met her soul-mate Ronald Arthur Walter. They married in 1959 and were together 62 wonderful years. She was blessed with four children: Kurt (Melody), Kyle (Joyce), Heidi (Michael), and Hillari (Robert), along with nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
New Orleans, LAoffbeat.com

Swamp blues singer and pianist Carol Fran dies

Renowned swamp blues vocalist, pianist, and songwriter Carol Fran, best known for a string of single releases in the 1950s and ’60s, died on September 1 in Lafayette from post-COVID complications. She was 87. Fran was honored with a National Heritage Fellowship by the National Endowment for the Arts in...
New Britain, CTBristol Press

FRIDAY FICKS: A tribute to 'Doc Scheer,' a centenarian who was a giver

A century. One hundred years. A long time to live. A century. One hundred miles. A long way to ride. I have cycled the distance, but not yet the years. My wife's uncle reached the century mark in August 2020 and passed away a few days later. You may remember Carol's uncle, a man affectionately known in this community as "Doc Scheer," a beloved and revered pediatrician who cared for generations of children in New Britain and central Connecticut.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Remembering Leonard

For decades, Leonard Nielsen was a mentor to Midland University students and an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Now, friends of the longtime Fremonter are remembering Nielsen as a man who excelled at making connections with people and as a faithful follower of God. Nielsen died Tuesday at...
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Marion Kostka

Dr. Marion “Mun” Kostka, 75, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Aug. 16, 2021. A funeral mass will be held at St. John University Parish, at 1 p..m., on Sept. 4. Mass will be followed by a WVU game watch party at Tropics, as we all know Mun would be highly displeased if we missed a game on his account. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2 Waterfront Place, from 1-2 p.m., on Sept. 5, followed by an open reception from 2-4 p.m. Both services will be live streamed.
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

FRIDAY FICKS: A tribute to 'Doc Scheer,' a centenarian who was a giver

A century. One hundred years. A long time to live. A century. One hundred miles. A long way to ride. I have cycled the distance, but not yet the years. My wife's uncle reached the century mark in August 2020 and passed away a few days later. You may remember Carol's uncle, a man affectionately known in this community as "Doc Scheer," a beloved and revered pediatrician who cared for generations of children in New Britain and central Connecticut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy