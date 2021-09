At 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 1943, the USS Abner Read was on patrol. The 3,000-ton destroyer had been dispatched to Alaska’s Aleutian Islands to assist in the ongoing campaign against the Japanese invasion and occupation of Kiska. On this particular night, the ship was on an anti-submarine patrol, cruising a three and a half mile span. On one end was Kiska’s beach; on the other, a suspected Japanese minefield.