Lost Ark is a visually stunning Korean action-MMORPG, and a lot of players outside of Korea have been begging the developer, Smilegate RPG, to release the game in other parts of the world. Thanks to a partnership with Amazon Games, the action-MMORPG is finally coming to the West. However, the developer has decided to delay the release of Lost Ark until early 2022 to ensure the game is ready to slay from day one.