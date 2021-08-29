Smith was very good with SF in 18 and 19, so they ldidn 't re-sign Melancon
And signed Smith for 3 years. It has certainly not worked out as expected, but that is on the GM not Snitker. If Smith could just throw more strikes and retire the first batter it would be a lot better. Unfortunately there do not seem to be any other realistic candidates to be a closer and they have tried most of their relievers Luckily the bats and especially the HR bats came alive after losing Acuna.virginia.sportswar.com
