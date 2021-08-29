Cancel
Orlando, FL

All-Star Lineup For The Heart & Soul Music Festival Set For Labor Day Weekend

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, FL. – With an evening of legendary performances at the Apopka Amphitheatre in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, September 4, 2021, the Heart & Soul Music Festival aims to get the audience feeling good, singing along to their favorite songs, and dancing in a COVID-safe environment, while also raising money for a good cause.

Described by organizers as a distinctive event that celebrates African American history with entertainment, education, food, and art, the festival is hosted by The Wire, WHPB 98.5 FM.

The inaugural festival has an incredible music lineup featuring national recording artists Midnight Star, Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene, Surface, Angela Winbush, and Meli’sa Morgan. Heart & Soul will also include an art exhibition, health screenings, food vendors, and more. Black Nurses Rock Orlando, a team of innovative nurses, providing knowledge and community health promotion, is one of the highlighted vendors at this year’s event.

“It’s not just a concert it’s a cause,” said Paul Billings, General Manager of WHPB 98.5 FM. “The festival seeks to promote community development, economics, education, social, and cultural development. Proceeds will benefit The Wire’s Kids Free Trip to Africa Program, an educational and cultural exchange trip to Ghana, West Africa. Concert goers also have the opportunity to support the United Foundation of Central Florida, Inc. through a 50/50 Raffle fundraiser. The pandemic has been a challenging time for everyone, so it’s great to see people come together and enjoy their favorite performers and activities.”

“In support of the ongoing fight against Covid-19, it is absolutely necessary that we keep those in attendance safe,” said Billings. “We’re committed to ensuring that the Heart & Soul Music Festival is both uplifting and safe by following guidelines established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Capacity will be reduced by 40% to allow social distancing. Multiple hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the venue, all reserved seats will be sanitized, everyone will receive a small bottle of sanitizer and sanitation protocols will be met courtesy of The Dirt Master professional services. Reserve seaters have the flexibility of going into the general admission lawn area. The Apopka County Fire Department and EMS team will also be on hand throughout the evening.”

Gates open at 3 p.m. at the Apopka Amphitheatre, 3710 Jason Dwelley Pkwy, Apopka, FL 32712. Tickets are on sale now ranging from $40 to $80. For more information or tickets to the Heart & Soul Music Festival on September 4, visit www.heartandsoulfestival.com or https.//heartandsoulmusicfestival.eventbrite.com

