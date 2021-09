Everyone loves Ice hockey and especially so when a team like Montreal Canadiens is playing. So, with the next NHL season arriving soon, there is great excitement all around. But there is no feeling like watching a hockey game live in the arena. If enthusiasts don’t want to spend their time watching the team on TV, it is best to get up and start making plans. The Montreal Canadiens schedule is the best tool to get started. Fans can decide when and where they want to go and watch a Montreal Canadiens game.