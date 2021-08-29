Cancel
Ravens Trade Greg Mancz to Dolphins

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens have reportedly traded another player to help them trim the roster to the 53-player limit by Tuesday's deadline. Baltimore has dealt offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In return, the Ravens will reportedly improve a late-round pick in a swap of a seventh-round selection for a sixth rounder.

