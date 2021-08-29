Why 'Candyman' continues to hook audiences nearly 30 years later

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony McCoy in Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta. In the horror genre, we have some classic figures that will always keep fans’ attention. You have your Michael Myers, Freddys, Chucky’s that return time and time again with more modern takes on what you can say is essentially the same blueprint. But they are beloved by fans nevertheless. In 2017 an unlikely filmmaker that most of us knew for his comedy entered the world of horror and changed it, Jordan Peele. His films like Get Out and Us showed us that what is most terrifying is not a horrific urban legend but could just be the real-life society we live in. So how would he handle an established urban legend?