CADIZ — The Harrison County Health Department is working to ensure every baby in the county has a safe place to sleep by providing eligible families with cribs. Each year, the Ohio Department of Health, Bureau of Maternal, Child and Family Health partners with the Cribs for Kids and local organizations throughout the state to provide Cribettes along with safe sleep education to eligible families. Garen Rhome, administrator of the Harrison County Health Department, said they typically receive around a dozen or more Cribettes through Safe Sleep grant funding to give to eligible families. Since 2017, they have distributed 68 Cribettes, safe sleep kits and educational sessions to families in the county, he said.