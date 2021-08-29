I have a 50/50 partner in a LLC in California who has changed all passwords to company accounts. What can I do to regain access?

California allows a 50% owner to dissolve an LLC without permission of the other owner. That will have the effect of terminating the LLC, which requires distributing its assets to the two owners. It also means the LLC can no longer do business as a legal entity, which means its business ends unless you and the partner continue running it in your personal names as a partnership. However, it does not mean you will get back your passwords or the business. The absolute number one best way to resolve this is to work something out with your partner, even if you don't like the result. Obviously, you shouldn't be partners anymore which means one of you needs to leave and the other one should be bought out. If you can't work things out on your own, you can dissolve the LLC or file a lawsuit. But you still have the same problems of ownership and control and you will probably both accuse each other of taking action for personal interest rather than the best interest of the LLC. The court can appoint a receiver, or can order dissolution, but these are both imperfect solutions. This is a great reason to avoid 50/50 splits in the future. I would try to address the reason why your partner changed the passwords, and see if there is a path to resolve that underlying issue. Lawyers are expensive and so if you are going to file a lawsuit, it is going to be expensive and slow, and possibly less than satisfying. Sometimes a demand letter can help encourage a settlement, but not always. There are also business coaches out there that can help give you counseling (like a marriage counselor, but for business). That can be an effective alternative to litigation. Of course your LLC formation documents may give you some protections such as buyout rights or stalemate voting resolution procedures. So take a look at your paperwork. Good luck!