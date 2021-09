Texas A&M just missed out on the 2020 College Football Playoff, coming in fifth in the final rankings prior to the national semi finals. They had to content themselves with a Capital One Orange Bowl berth in which they beat North Carolina while Notre Dame (ranked just ahead of them at number four) got their clock cleaned by Alabama in the final four. As a result, when the smoke on the 2020 campaign had cleared, the Aggies finished fourth in Associated Press poll and ahead of the Irish which tended to validate A&M fans and other neutral observers who thought that the Aggies should have gotten into the CFP in the first place.