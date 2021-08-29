Five Stars of the Cubs Farm, 8/28/21: Bain, Perlaza, Herz, Hernandez, Howard

There was some legend at the Alternate Training Site in South Bend last year about the damage Patrick Wisdom was doing to pitchers there. One told me that they joked he was the Mike Trout of the ATS Cubs. I heard, and have no idea if it’s fact or fiction, that lefties gave up more home runs against him than they recorded outs. I took all the hype with a grain of salt, was pleased when he re-signed a minor league deal with the team, but really didn’t think we were looking at a likely big league contributor or anything. Credit to the Cubs front office for bringing him in last year for a look, and credit to Patrick for continuing to force his way into greater and greater opportunities. I love when it works like a meritocracy that way (and it doesn’t always).