5 Things Learned From College Football Week 0

Agbaji had a very good junior season showing major growth in his game being the go-to option offensively. Next, he showed the ability to be a great catch and shoot three-point shooter in the half-court as well as in transition at 37.3% from three. Also, he does a good job of moving without the basketball getting into scoring areas effectively. Additionally, he is really good off the dribble with getting penetration for mid-range jumpers and finishes strong around the basket. The ability for Agbaji to be a three-level scorer with his size and shooting makes him a very difficult matchup for defenders. Continued, Agabaji’s ability to play in the open floor is great with the attacking and shooting ability. The area Agbaji could become a greater factor would be on the boards on both ends of the floor. Now defensively, he’s very good on the perimeter with his on-ball pressure and size. The effort for Aagbaji defensively is consistently there and his activity matched with physical traits makes him a lockdown perimeter defender. Ochai Agbaji will have a tremendous Senior season for Kansas next season.