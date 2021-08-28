Do I need a FL or NC atty ? A lien was filed on a NC property I own. I live in FL. Can that affect my FL homestead prop.

I live in Florida. My spouse (now deceased) and I purchased property in NC. I became financially unable to pay the association fees. Taxes have been paid. I have it listed for sale, nothing so far. The Assoc. placed a lien on the property. Will the assoc be able to put a lien on my Florida home or other florida assets. I want them to take back the property to satisfy the lien, but they say I would still owe the past due. Would I need a FL or NC atty to negotiate this for me?