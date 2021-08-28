Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Do I need a FL or NC atty ? A lien was filed on a NC property I own. I live in FL. Can that affect my FL homestead prop.

By Asked in Miami, FL
avvo.com
 7 days ago

I live in Florida. My spouse (now deceased) and I purchased property in NC. I became financially unable to pay the association fees. Taxes have been paid. I have it listed for sale, nothing so far. The Assoc. placed a lien on the property. Will the assoc be able to put a lien on my Florida home or other florida assets. I want them to take back the property to satisfy the lien, but they say I would still owe the past due. Would I need a FL or NC atty to negotiate this for me?

avvo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
North Carolina State
City
Homestead, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Statutes#Assoc#Fl#Pnc#Plaintiff#Seacoast Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy