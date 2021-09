Emily VanCamp has departed Fox’s popular medical drama The Resident after four seasons as a series regular and the female lead. I hear the actress asked to be released from the show at the end of last season. There was an effort at the time to bring her back in Season 5 — which she was opened to — but it did not work out. I hear there is still hope that she may return as a guest star in the future. But the Revenge alumna has stepped down as a series regular, and the storyline of her character, Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin, is expected to be wrapped up at the start of Season 5.