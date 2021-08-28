Cancel
Creating Boxplots Using Matplotlib in Python

Cover picture for the articleBoxplots are a great tool for data visualisation, they can be used to understand the distribution of your data, whether it is skewed or not, and whether any outliers are present. In this article, we will look at what boxplots are and how we can display them using pandas and matplotlib.

