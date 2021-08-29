Netizens react to new military band photo featuring BTOB's Sungjae, SHINee's Taemin, and Teen Top's Ricky
Over the weekend, a photo featuring members of the ROK army's military band began making its way through various Korean online communities, as it shows the recent activities of enlisted idols BTOB's Sungjae, Teen Top's Ricky, and SHINee's Taemin. In the photo, the three are seen wearing their red band uniforms as they pose alongside other soldiers for a group photo.www.allkpop.com
Comments / 0