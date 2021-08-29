Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Netizens react to new military band photo featuring BTOB's Sungjae, SHINee's Taemin, and Teen Top's Ricky

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, a photo featuring members of the ROK army's military band began making its way through various Korean online communities, as it shows the recent activities of enlisted idols BTOB's Sungjae, Teen Top's Ricky, and SHINee's Taemin. In the photo, the three are seen wearing their red band uniforms as they pose alongside other soldiers for a group photo.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taemin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netizens#Military Band#Shinee#Rok#Korean#Victon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Netizens reportedly discover the name of Starship Entertainment's new girl group that includes Jang Won Young and An Yu Jin

Netizens have reportedly discovered the name of Starship Entertainment's upcoming rookie girl group. As announced, Starship Entertainment has made big plans to debut a new girl group later this year, with a team of rookies including the former IZ*ONE members Jang Won Young and An Yu Jin. According to media outlets, the name of this new female group is I've. Fans have already searched this name through official brand name registrations and newly created social media accounts.
Musicallkpop.com

SHINee's Key deals with a bitter breakup in MV for 'Hate That...' featuring Taeyeon

On August 30 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled the SHINee member's new single "Hate That...," a pre-release meant to raise anticipation for his upcoming solo album. "Hate That...," which features long-time friend and labelmate Taeyeon of Girls' Generation, is an impressive R&B song with an exciting rhythm and sentimental guitar. As the word 'hate' implies in the title, the lyrics deal with the honest emotions felt after a break-up, conveying a message to an ex that he hates that they are doing well without him now. The music video stars both Key and Taeyeon continuing the breakup theme of the song's lyrics with a creative space-themed metaphor.
Musicallkpop.com

Enlisted BTOB member Sungjae shows support for members' new album '4U: OUTSIDE'

Enlisted idol Sungjae recently took to his personal Instagram account to congratulate his group BTOB in their comeback!. On August 30 KST, he posted an Instagram story that showed a screen capture of BTOB's new album '4U: OUTSIDE,' captioning the image with "BTOB4U, the group I've been into lately, congrats on your comeback! Fighting!"
Celebritiesallkpop.com

BTS's Jimin becomes the First Korean Idol to have four solo tracks with over 200,000 Shazams

Is shining with his music on every platform. On August 31st, his first solo song, "Lie," surpassed 200,000 Shazams. Jimin set new records as the first and only Korean idol to achieve 200,000 Shazams with four Korean solo tracks, and as the first and only Korean solo artist to achieve this with four non-promoted and non-title solo tracks. Moreover, Jimin became the second Korean solo artist ever to make this quadruple feat after Psy.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

INFINITE's maknae Sungjong celebrates his 29th birthday with a VLIVE for fans

INFINITE's youngest member Sungjong turned 29 (30 in Korean age) on September 3! Fans trended the hashtag #레몬사탕_쫑_생일축하해 (lemon candy JJong happy birthday) on Twitter to celebrate the maknae's last birthday in his 20s. Credit: @ifntnews. Netizens gushed about the idol's handsome and youthful looks!. At his birthday VLIVE, Sungjong...
Musicallkpop.com

Korean netizens are loving BTS's "Butter" remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion saying her voice fits the beat perfectly

Three days ago, there were reports that Megan Thee Stallion was having issues with her agency in regards to releasing a remix of "Butter" with BTS. Earlier in the week, Megan Thee Stallion, claimed that her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, was preventing her from releasing a new song with BTS. Soon after, there was news that the court ruled in favor of Megan Thee Stallion, and she is clear to release her remix of 'Butter' with BTS.
Beauty & Fashionallkpop.com

Netizens react to Japanese makeup artist Zawachin's ability to transform into any male or female K-Pop idol she wants

Netizens are amazed with Japanese makeup artist/SNS personality Zawachin's ability to mimic any celebrity she wants with the power of makeup!. Zawachin is famous in both Japan and Korea for her art of transformation, known for impersonating or "cosplaying" both male and female celebrities. Her signature technique involves changing her eyes, eyebrows, and hair to resemble the celebrity she is mimicking, so often times, you'll know a Zawachin-impersonation by the fact that the photo is cut off just before the nose, or a hand or a mask is covering her from the nose down.
Musicallkpop.com

DAY6's Young K interviews himself in a 'Shorterview' for his 1st mini-album 'Eternal'

DAY6's Young K continues to prepare for the release of his first solo mini-album 'Eternal.'. Young K sat down with himself for an interview about the upcoming mini-album. In this 'shorterview,' Young K explained the reason his first album is called 'Eternal.' He explained that his name real name Young Hyun sounds like 'Eternal' in Korean and also doesn't want anything to end, so he named his album 'Eternal' because he wants things to last forever.
Worldallkpop.com

Netizens are amazed that Sullyoon from JYP's new girl group had passed the audition for the Big 3 Entertainment agencies

These days, there is much attention being gathered to JYP Entertainment's new girl group, JYPn. There have been a few teasers that have been released that show the members show off their dance skills through their cover dances. As soon as the teasers were released, many netizens were impressed with the upcoming girl group's exceptional visuals. Among them, Sullyoon dropped a cover of Sunmi’s “Full Moon,” garnering much attention to herself.
Musicallkpop.com

Fans gift BTS's Jungkook with a 7-meter high 'Floating Garden' Stage Mock-up of "Still With You" for his birthday

Jungkook's self-composed and self-produced solo song 'Still With You,' which he has dedicated to his fans, is loved by everyone, and fans keep giving its proof. Jungkook is the First Artist to get a Floating Garden-inspired stage mock-up event for his solo song "Still With You" by his Chinese fanbase Jungkook China. The structure of the stage is 7 meters (23 feet) high, located at I'Park Mall near the HYBE building, Seoul, South Korea.
MilitarySoompi

Yook Sungjae Shares His Support For BTOB 4U’s Comeback During His Military Service

Yook Sungjae recently showed his fellow BTOB members some love!. BTOB’s Yook Sungjae and Hyunsik are currently completing their mandatory military service after enlisting together in May 2020. The four members of BTOB who have already completed their service (or are not required to serve, in Peniel’s case) are currently promoting as BTOB 4U, having released two albums and competed on Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War.”
Entertainmentallkpop.com

Check out the winners of the 48th annual 'Korea Broadcasting Awards'!

The 48th annual 'Korea Broadcasting Awards', hosted by the Korea Broadcasters' Association, has unveiled this year's winners!. Earlier this year from July 26 through August 1, the Korea Broadcasters' Association opened viewer voting for the first time ever for categories including 'Best Drama', 'Best Game Variety', 'Best Reality/Variety', 'Best Music', and more. The formal award ceremony for the 48th 'Korea Broadcasting Awards' will take place next week on September 10 beginning at 2:55 PM KST, airing live via MBC.
Musicallkpop.com

Lee Hi meets a teary B.I in 'Savior' MV teaser

Lee Hi has dropped her music video teaser for "Savior" featuring B.I. In the MV teaser, Lee Hi meets a teary B.I in what looks to be a cathedral, and she suddenly begins bleeding. "Savior" features B.I, and it's a track from the singer's upcoming third album '4 ONLY', which drops on September 9 KST.
Entertainmentallkpop.com

Top 10 K-Pop rap duos that leave us breathless

Rap makes up for an essential component of K-Pop. As a matter of fact, K-Pop has reimagined and integrated rap into genres other than hip-hop, creating unique cultural products. Rappers, therefore, are held in high regard for their incredible talent, just like vocalists and dancers are—the more unique, the better. With the huge influx of talent into K-Pop, standing out is almost a prerequisite for success.
Worldallkpop.com

A Team Entertainment's brand new girl group bugAboo introduces members Choyeon & Yoona with sweet debut teaser photos

A Team Entertainment's upcoming new girl group bugAboo would like to introduce you to their first two members, Choyeon and Yoona!. The first ever girl group produced by A Team Entertainment and hit producer Ryan S. Jhun, bugAboo will be making their thrilling debut this coming October. In their debut teaser photos below, bugAboo's Choyeon and Yoona smile sweetly like ordinary school girls during the day, but their expressions take on a more chilling, mysterious mood come night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy