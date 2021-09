Hungary's first trip to the top division of the World Championship didn't go to plan, with Germany winning 3-0 on Saturday. Hungary did get off to a strong start in this game with some good chances, but it would be Germany that would strike first. Nina Christoff would beat Aniko Nemeth at the 12:55 mark of the first period. Less than a minute later, Christoff, one of the youngest players at the tournament, would score again to extend the lead to 2-0.