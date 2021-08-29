CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

Police identify victim in Aqueduct Drive homicide

By Jessica Nolte, Daily Press
Posted by 
Daily Press
Daily Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gD1M3_0bgNQdyK00
Police identify victim in Aqueduct Drive homicide Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press

A woman died after she was shot early Sunday morning in Newport News.

Police were called to the shooting at 2:23 a.m. at 13000 Aqueduct Drive, off of Colony Road.

The police department said in a news release that when officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman with injuries considered life-threatening. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died.

The victim was later identified as Evita Natasha Wilkins of the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive, according to officials.

Police did not release the circumstances of the shooting and said there was no suspect information.

Anyone with information that will help with the investigation is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com .

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
1K+
Followers
449
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aqueduct#Police#Shooting#Evita#P3tips Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Former Newport News police officer testifies in own defense: I had no choice

A former Newport News police officer took the witness stand in his own defense Wednesday, contending he had no choice other than to use a Taser on a man resisting arrest inside in his own home nearly two years ago. Dwight A. Pitterson, 32, is accused of malicious wounding, trespassing and other charges in a struggle that turned deadly when another police officer shot and killed Henry K. “Hank” ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Trial opens for Newport News police officer who used Taser on man in his home during arrest, leading to fatal shooting

A trial began Tuesday for a Newport News police officer charged with using a Taser on a man in his own home — setting off a deadly struggle over the stun gun nearly two years ago. Officer Dwight Pitterson used the device on Henry Kistler “Hank” Berry III in his Oyster Point townhome on Dec. 27, 2019, during an attempted arrest in which another officer shot and killed Berry. Prosecutors opened ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Hampton police arrest man connected to fatal shooting on Highland Avenue

Hampton police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday on Highland Avenue. Christian L. Hill of Newport News was taken into custody Saturday and held at the Hampton City Jail, according to a police release. Hill was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police identified the victim as Vondre ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy