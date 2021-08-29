Cancel
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (08/29/21)

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud cover continues to linger here across the Twin Tiers this morning. We will hold onto the cloud cover as the day progresses. Some breaks in the clouds are possible this afternoon but shower and storm chances keep the cloud cover patchy in nature. A warm front is responsible for the cloud cover and our unsettled weather this afternoon. This is the same warm front that stalled across the area on Saturday and is still lurking across the region. Today, the warm front will move off to the northeast and usher in a warm moist air mass. Humidity and temperatures will increase. Highs for today will reach the low 80s. Overnight, we hold onto the patchy cloud cover and see the chance for some lingering showers. Lows tonight do not fall very much as they sit into the low 70s. For perspective, our average low for this time of the year is 55 degrees, so it will be a warm night. Tomorrow, temperatures rise back into the low to mid 80s with humid conditions. A cold front will advance into the region bringing with it showers and thunderstorms. Behind the cold front is a break from the humidity as a cooler drier air mass moves in.

