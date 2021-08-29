Cancel
NBA

Lakers Rumors: Before Rajon Rondo Became Available, Team Was on Cusp of Signing Isaiah Thomas

By Sam Yip
AllLakers
AllLakers
 5 days ago
After Rondo was bought out by the Memphis Grizzles yesterday, it was quickly reported that the Lakers were going to sign Rondo once he clears waivers on Monday.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawzynski reported that the Lakers were looking at signing Isaiah Thomas to fill their backup point guard position before Rondo came into the picture.

Thomas had his career year in 2017 when he averaged 29 points, 6 assists, on 46% shooting. A hip injury towards the end of that season and the death of his sister were the start of bad luck, as Celtics management then traded him to acquire Kyrie Irving. The following season, Thomas played 17 games with the Lakers after he was traded again to the Lakers. Since then, he has been trying to get back into the league with a substantial role.

For what it’s worth, Thomas has said he’s been in the best shape since prior to his serious hip injury, and he backed it up when he dropped 81 points in a pro/am game up in Seattle.

A couple weeks ago, the Lakers held a private workout with Thomas, and it was reported that it transpired prior to his 81 point game.

Anyone can tell from that brief video clip that Thomas really has been trying to get back to what he once was several seasons ago.

Tough luck again for Thomas, as he would have had a great shot to get a ring had he signed with the Lakers, but it seems like he should have a good chance latching on with a team soon.

