Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malvern, PA

The college fall semester begins as another pandemic chapter unfolds

By Susan Snyder
inquirer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege freshman Claire Shutack was excited: It was move-in day at West Chester University, the school she chose because she liked its proximity to her home in Malvern and its strong reputation for training teachers — she wants to be one. But she also was a bit worried about starting...

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malvern, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Malvern, PA
City
West Chester, PA
City
University Park, PA
Malvern, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drexel University#West Chester University#Temple University#Public University#Covid#Latino#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Collegesrenfrewtoday.ca

Algonquin College mandates all attendees to be vaccinated for fall semester

Algonquin College has issued a mandatory vaccination order for the fall semester. All students, employees, contractors and visitors will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, unless exempted, to attend all three campuses in person. Starting September 7th, the college will require attendees to show proof of a first dose,...
Providence, RITurnto10.com

Rhode Island College delays start of fall semester

Rhode Island College said it is pushing back the start of the fall semester to Sept. 8 to give students more time to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. A spokesman said more than 72% of students have produced proof of vaccination or been given an exemption. "In order to provide...
Fresno, CAtherampageonline.com

Fresno City College’s Student Activities Returns to Campus for Fall Semester

“Honestly, I had very little hesitation, if any at all, to return to campus. Like many others, we worked through the duration of the closure virtually. It was a difficult adjustment for me, but if it wasn’t for working for Student Activities, it could have been even more difficult,” said Holly Curtis, a Student Activities staff-member.
CollegesHouston Chronicle

Sierra College Fall 2021 Semester Begins with More Classes In-Person, Athletics on the Field, and Open Campuses

ROCKLIN, Calif. (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. Fall 2021 semester instruction at Sierra College begins on August 23, 2021, with more than 500 classes being offered in-person, safety protocols reflecting statewide guidance, and an open campus with more student activities and services. Registration is still open at http://www.SierraCollege.edu. “This semester is...
Charleston, SCcounton2.com

College of Charleston welcomes students back for Fall semester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Students at the College of Charleston are excited for move-in day Friday, despite concerns of the rise in Delta variant cases across the state. Before those eager students can move into their dorms, there’s still a checklist that must be completed before they get settled in.
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Area colleges issue COVID-19 protocols for fall semester

EAST TEXAS — With the fall semester beginning or close at hand for East Texas college students, a close eye is being kept on the threat of COVID-19. According to the UT Tyler website, “We strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated. The NET Health mobile vaccine clinic is on campus for your convenience. COVID testing is also available if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.” The TJC website says, “COVID-19 is still continuing in our world and in our community, but vaccines are readily available for protection. TJC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation very closely and will adapt policies and procedures as necessary to keep our students, employees and campus safe and healthy.”
CollegesNews Channel Nebraska

Northeast Community College to require masks during fall semester

NORFOLK, Neb. – Northeast Community College said Friday that it remains committed to maintaining in-person learning, also noting in a press release that it require face masks be worn in all buildings on all of its campuses. “Our students want to be here in person,” said Leah Barrett college president....
Whittier, CAwhittier.edu

Whittier College Back on Campus for Fall Semester

After 18 months of empty classrooms and quiet courtyards, the Whittier College campus was full once again. With masks secured and over 90% of students, faculty, and staff fully vaccinated, the College is committed to providing safe, healthy in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 academic year. On Tuesday, as classes commenced for the fall semester, veteran and incoming Poets alike took the first step into a new kind of Whittier College experience.
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Fall semester begins at K-State

Monday is the beginning of the fall semester at Kansas State University. There will be welcome booths for students needing help finding their class locations. Tours of the renovated Hale Library will be available this week. There will be a celebration of 100 years of recreational services on the campus...
Provo, UTABC 4

BYU students to wear masks indoors to begin fall semester

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – When classes begin on August 30, Brigham Young University students will be required to wear masks in all indoor classroom settings, the school announced on Friday. Speaking with ABC4.com earlier in the summer, BYU officials stated they were gathering data via surveys to enrolled students to...
Holland, MIWZZM 13

Hope College will now require masks indoors at start of fall semester

HOLLAND, Mich — Hope College will now require students, staff, and visitors to mask up regardless of of vaccination status. Earlier this month, Hope College indicated to students and staff there would not be a mask mandate, but said officials will reassess depending on COVID cases and vaccination rates. On...
Ohio StateCleveland Scene

Ohio Public Universities Approach Another COVID-19 Fall Semester

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Delta variant sweeps across the state, Ohio's public universities are taking a range of protective measures for the upcoming fall semester, from requiring students to report their vaccination status to implementing incentive programs to motivate students to get vaccinated. All 14 state universities are requiring...
Lone Star, TXyourconroenews.com

Lone Star College expects flat enrollment for fall semester

Lone Star College is set to start its fall semester classes on Aug. 30 and the college system is preparing for no increase in enrollment compared to last year. So far, 76,801 students have enrolled in the college system to take classes this semester. When COVID-19 started closing classrooms, LSC quickly moved as many of its classes as it could online. Last school year LSC had around 50 percent of its classes completely online, around 25 percent in person, and another 25 percent as a hybrid of online and in person. This year will be much the same.

Comments / 0

Community Policy