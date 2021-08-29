The college fall semester begins as another pandemic chapter unfolds

EAST TEXAS — With the fall semester beginning or close at hand for East Texas college students, a close eye is being kept on the threat of COVID-19. According to the UT Tyler website, “We strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated. The NET Health mobile vaccine clinic is on campus for your convenience. COVID testing is also available if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.” The TJC website says, “COVID-19 is still continuing in our world and in our community, but vaccines are readily available for protection. TJC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation very closely and will adapt policies and procedures as necessary to keep our students, employees and campus safe and healthy.”