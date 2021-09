The Los Angeles Rams travel to take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium for their last preseason game. In terms of road games, the Rams have split 4-4 in each of the last two seasons. Win all your home games and at least half of your away games, is a common way to phrase a successful season in a league designed for even competition. LA has managed to do that recently but it will be impossible to split evenly in 2021 with the addition of the 17th regular season game and in this case a ninth road game for the Rams. How will Sean McVay’s team do on the road this year? How would you rank the toughest road games for LA this season?