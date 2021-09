Long before he ever made Spurs pay for his flight, before he saw the light, and before he made any one of his 339 appearances for Chelsea Football Club (29th all-time), Willian began his career in Brazil at world famous Corinthians, joining their academy at age 10. He would end up playing for them only one season as a senior professional however before taking advantage of an opportunity offered by Shakhtar Donetsk in 2007. And the rest, as they say, is history.