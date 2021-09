New York Fashion Week is coming up on September 8, with all eyes on the clothing on and off the runway. Attendees tend to go to the shows dressed to impress in their finest designer goods. The VIP guests always jumpstart some new trend or breakout piece, like that 2019 season when everyone wore the Bottega heels. Yet, behind the scenes, fashion publicists—as in, the clipboard and earpiece-clad professionals who organize and run the shows—are just as chic (though they often eschew the spotlight). One of the reasons they’re hard to spot come showtime is because of the industry standard, all-black uniform they wear while ushering in important guests—but these eight publicists rise above the standard and consistently embody their personal style on the job.