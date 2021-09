The Minnesota RØKKR are one step closer to the Call of Duty League Championship grand finals after an impressive 3-1 victory over the New York Subliners. In one of the most exciting maps of the entire 2021 CDL season, the Minnesota outlasted the New York Subliners on a phenomenal Checkmate Hardpoint to clinch their spot in the losers bracket semifinals. Led by veteran MajorManiak and rookie Standy, Minnesota turned in an extremely impressive slaying output. MajorManiak led the team with a 1.61 series K/D, while Standy was right behind him with a 1.36. ROKKR outslayed New York by 70 kills over the series’ four games. Attach played extremely well, too, posting a 1.14 K/D overall. He seemed pleased with his team’s performance this weekend.