Williamsport, Pennsylvania: Home to history and hardball

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – When the sun sets in the hills of central Pennsylvania, it casts a light that feels like it’s from a time gone by. A day when people mainly traveled by riverboat or train, logging was a perfectly profitable business and millionaires lived in grandiose Victorian houses with canopied trees all along wide boulevards. When there was one of everything in town, and that was delightful. In many ways, the Lycoming County seat is idyllically frozen in time.