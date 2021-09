Launching a new brand in 2020 is a brave move which anyone would agree veers close to madness. But for EPOS, it was born out of necessity. After an amicable demerger in March 2020 with Sennheiser, EPOS became an independent brand fully owned by Demant. This is noteworthy because Demant is a leading international company focusing on hearing health care. They specialise in the development of hearing aids, audiometric equipment, and more. Their strength has always mainly been in the enterprise side of things focusing mostly on headsets and video conferencing for professionals.