La Crosse, WI

Campus Connection: Grants allow Boys & Girls Club members to gain college credit, life insights

By Viterbo University
La Crosse Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Crosse Central High School junior Gandharv Eadara was very interested in a future career in psychology, but wasn’t quite sure of the specific field. Considering child and adolescent psychology or forensic psychiatry (a relatively new subfield made popular by television shows such as “Criminal Minds”), Eadara enrolled in the Viterbo University class Applied Psychology and Personal Growth to help him decide.

