Friday will look and feel a lot like Thursday did. We begin the day in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky, even a few sprinkles of rain. There could be a few spot showers for the rest of the day too, but it won't amount to much. And while there will be some lingering clouds there will also be some sunny moments by the afternoon. Highs will struggle to get to near 70 in the Champlain Valley, 60s in the mountains. Wind will be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.