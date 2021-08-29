Video: Soulfly Perform Fear Factory’s “Replica” with Dino Cazares on Guitar
Soulfly have been on the road with Fear Factory axeman Dino Cazares on guitar, replacing Marc Rizzo, who recently parted ways with the band after eighteen years under very dramatic circumstances. Fan-filmed live footage of the band performing Fear Factory’s 1995 hit “Replica” (from their Demanufacture album) has now surfaced. You can watch that clip, which was filmed on August 26 at Red Flag in St Louis, MO, below.www.metalsucks.net
