Video: Soulfly Perform Fear Factory’s “Replica” with Dino Cazares on Guitar

Tremonti, the project led by Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti (duh), have continued the unveiling of singles from their forthcoming album, Marching in Time. Today’s entry is titled “A World Away,” and it arrives with a “live” music video. I put live in quotes because it’s not a proper live performance with an audience and all that — it was shot in a staged environment with lights and production but no crowd — but the band is actually playing live, meaning the audio you’re hearing is what came out of their amplifiers and the PA that day, not a dubbed over studio version. That’s a super-cool approach and one you don’t see a whole lot, and speaks to the caliber of musicians in the band and their confidence in their abilities.